DWF Labs Announces Strategic Investment in MAD Metaverse

DWF Labs now joins the MAD Metaverse team as a strategic advisor to lead together the NFT project and strengthen its ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DWF Labs, a global digital asset market maker and Web3 venture capital firm, has made an undisclosed strategic investment in MAD Metaverse. DWF Labs now joins the MAD Metaverse team as a strategic advisor to lead together the NFT project and strengthen its ecosystem.

DWF Labs focuses on investing in and supporting top-notch cryptocurrency projects poised to become leaders and innovators in the Web3 space. The firm will support MAD Metaverse by providing strategic advising, consulting, smart contract audits, and other strategic services to push the MAD ecosystem to new heights.

"MAD Metaverse is yet another step towards the realisation of our Web3 vision" said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs "We see the enormous potential ahead and the value that projects like MAD Metaverse are bringing to the industry."

“Our team is honoured to work with such a high-profile global investment firm as DWF Labs,” Said Zalo Correia, CEO of MAD Metaverse. “Their investment in MAD Metaverse is of great value to keep pushing the MAD ecosystem further, and their support indicates that the Web3 industry and the NFT market still have a lot more to offer.”

MAD Metaverse is a play-to-earn metaverse game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Within the game, users can play with three types of NFTs: MAD Metascientists, MAD Metacells, and MAD Nanocells. The game focuses on the concept of “evolutionary NFTs,” in which each NFT has evolutionary traits and mechanics, which increase their rarity and value as the player progresses throughout the game.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage web3 investment firm with offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Hong Kong. The investment company is part of the parent firm Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world's largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 40 top exchanges.

About MAD Metaverse

MAD Metaverse is set on a post-singularity metaverse starting with 10,200 MAD Metascientists, which are the primary avatars of the game. Players will roam the Madverse in search of $BIOMETA, the game’s native currency that will allow them to experiment in the Lab to form new creatures called MAD Metacells, and MAD Nanocells, which also have evolutionary features.

The game has been fully audited by Certik and other blockchain auditing firms. Moreover, the team has partnered with some of the top-tier designers and game developers in the industry, including Kevuru Games, EA Games, and Ubisoft.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.



Contact:

Contact person : Simon Moser

Email : simon@polygrowth-pr.com

Company : DWF Labs

Location : London, UK

