Global Event Management Software Market Size to Reach US$18.4 Bn by 2029 End

Global Event Management Software Market Was Valued at US$5.6 Bn in 2019 And is Expected to be Worth US$18.4 Bn by 2029 End. Between 2022 and 2029, the Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 12.9%.

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released market intelligence report of Fairfield Market Research takes a deep dive into the worldwide market for event management software. Global event management software market size was registered around US$5.6 Bn in the year 2019. According to the report findings, the market value of event management software is poised to experience 12.9% rise during 2022 – 2029, reaching the revenue of around US$18.4 Bn toward the end of 2029. The report also provides the most significant insights into some of the leading event management software companies to reveal the current and anticipated strategic developments in the global landscape. The rate of adopting event management software for small businesses has been consistently on the rise over the recent past. The market has thus been witnessing a notable rise in demand for event management software projects worldwide. Booming inclination toward CRM event management software that enables improved, fruitful customer relationship management is also expected to heavily contribute toward the growth of event management software market.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/event-management-software-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Demand for software services dominant with over 70% market share

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific collectively capture more than 80% share in the market valuation

Event planning, event registration and ticketing, and venue management remain the most sought-after areas of application. Professional and managed service also continue to witness demand surge





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Worldwide demand for software services, currently accounting for more than 70% market share, remains on an uptrend, says the report. This has been attributed to the steadily rising traction for managed professional service providers for successful event organization that also achieves mitigation of security concerns. The report states that with more organizations seeking cost optimization while enjoying the benefits of event management, demand for vendors providing event management services will climb up. On the other hand, as an increasing number of organizations tend to showcase preference for virtual video conferencing technology, the report anticipates a constant surge in demand for event management software solutions in global market. The software solutions segment is expected to represent more than a fourth of the total market valuation, attributing to prominent uptake by business enterprises, and educational institutions. In terms of the deployment mode, cloud remains the dominant segment owing to its cost benefit. The report however also highlights strong indications of mounting demand for on-premises deployment of event management software on account of its transparency, and security.

Key Report Highlights

Critical urgency that arose overnight to build a remote and hybrid workforce has played out as a significant catalyst for event management software market growth over the recent past

Increasing realization about the colossal cost savings with cloud event management is expected to create strong tailwinds for market growth

Several vendors in event management software space are likely to emphasize subscription-based model





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America continues to be the top event management software market and will most likely register around 12.5% growth in revenue through the end of 2029. The region secured the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to surge ahead of others on account of the strong presence of industry leaders like Aventri Inc., Glue Up, and Bizzabo. The exponentially growing number of small and medium enterprises across the region, as well as several private and public events in the US alone will also expected to complement the expansion of event management software market in North America. Whereas the event management software market revenue in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the period of projection. Led by China, and India, the market here will largely benefit from the thriving tech industry, growing enterprise world, and sustained abundance of skilled professionals.

Key Vendors in Event Management Software Market

Besides IBM, Oracle, and Google, the report has covered several other prominent brands as well, for detailed strategic profiling, and competition analysis. Microsoft, HCL, Cvent, Aventri, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck, Hopin, Certain, Bizzabo, ACTIVE Network, EventBooking, and Airmeet are also some of the key vendors in global event management software market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/event-management-software-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2019 US$5.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$18.4 Bn CAGR 12.9% Key Players IBM, Oracle, Google, HCL, Microsoft, Cvent, Aventri, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck, Hopin, Certain, Bizzabo, ACTIVE Network, EventBooking, Airmeet

Market Segmentation

Components Coverage

Solutions

Services





Deployment Coverage

Cloud

On-premises

Application Coverage

Event Planning Software

Venue Management Software

Event Registration And Ticketing Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics And Reporting Software

Onsite Technology

Content Management Software

Visitor Management Software

Managed Services

Professional Services

Others





Org Size Coverage

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Use Coverage

Event Organizers and Planners

Corporate

Government

Education

Other End User





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Cvent

Aventri

Eventbrite

Ungerboeck

Hopin

Certain

Bizzabo

ACTIVE Network

EventBooking

Airmeet

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Component-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Deployment-wise Analysis

Organization Size-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com