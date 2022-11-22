Science 37 and BEKHealth Collaborate to Expand Patient Access Via Community Providers

The partnership will enable Science 37 to directly access electronic medical record (EMR) data to find and match patients to clinical trials across its expanding community provider network, covering more than 35 million patient lives.

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™, and BEKHealth, a leading clinical research platform, today announced a partnership that will enable Science 37 to access the EMR data, exclusively, across its network of more than 35 thousand community providers, covering more than 35 million patient lives–expanding participant access, accelerating enrollment, and potentially reducing time to market for important investigational treatments and therapies.



“As a virtual site, Science 37 is in the unique position to be able to access patients that are unavailable through a traditional site network,” said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer at Science 37. “Directly accessing the EMR data across our community providers enables us to get much more precise at feasibility and to accelerate enrollment through one of our most prolific patient recruitment channels.”

Today, less than 3% of all providers are clinical research investigators. Given their limited access to patients, less than 8% of patients are ever contacted to participate in clinical research. By using BEKHealth’s A.I. technology to search the electronic medical records of patients within Science 37’s extensive community provider network, Science 37 can match individual patients to specific clinical trial cohorts. This expands access to include patients who weren’t previously able to participate, increasing both the volume of participants and the speed of enrollment.

“We are delighted to work with Science 37 to expand access to clinical trials, particularly within under-represented communities,” said Jason Baumgartner, President and CEO at BEKHealth. “By applying our data, technology, and tools to Science 37’s flourishing community provider network, we are able to support their mission to provide access to patients who would normally not have exposure to clinical research. With this partnership, we’ll be able to target the more than 90% of patients in healthcare systems who are traditionally overlooked.”

About Science 37

Science 37, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal access for patients. In 2014, we pioneered decentralized clinical trials, and we continue to lead, delivering faster, more inclusive, patient-centric trials, by removing barriers to access through a tech-enabled virtual site. The Science 37 Metasite™ leverages a unified set of people, processes, and technology, delivering greater consistency and regulatory-quality data. With the most medical and operational experience across therapeutic areas, Science 37 has enabled up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diversity vs. the traditional site. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com .

About BEKHealth

BEKHealth Corporation is a privately held, venture-backed business based in Connecticut. BEKHealth was founded to serve a core need of clinical research—more accurate and automated trial feasibility and patient trial matching. By combining a proprietary AI-powered EMR data-processing engine with easy-to-use and impactful workflow solutions, we provide sites and CROs the ability to achieve “the last mile” to recruit the right patients more rapidly. For more information, visit www.bekhealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37, its sales pipeline and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on Nasdaq, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business and changes in its capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022 and in our other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

