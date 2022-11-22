Sphere and Safe Software partner to streamline the adoption of extended reality into enterprise operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Sphere – extended reality (XR) software by holo|one – and Safe Software's cutting-edge data migration tool, FME, create a dynamic alliance that empowers leading organizations to enhance productivity and collaboration by drastically simplifying the systems integrations that enable XR deployments to truly scale.



Sphere’s device-agnostic XR platform optimizes communication and problem-solving by creating a multi-dimensional environment that closes the information gap and connects teams worldwide. Safe Software’s data transformation tool simplifies the integration of key systems, including PLMs, CRMs and more, into Sphere, enabling its rapid adoption without necessitating changes to critical software infrastructure.

By joining forces, Sphere solidifies its position as a turnkey, no-code solution for multinational enterprises looking to rapidly harness extended reality functionality. Safe Software’s FME data integration platform will provide a conduit for the use of every type of data imaginable in real world XR applications. Safe’s ability to create a tapestry from different data sources and then send it to Sphere promises a more immersive client experience.

“For almost 30 years, Safe Software has been a leader at integrating all types of spatial data. Extended reality is the perfect technology in which users can "experience" their data rather than simply view it on a screen. This creates a whole new world of applications and increases the productivity of any organization that has infrastructure or digital twins,” says Safe’s Co-founder, Don Murray, “We are excited to be working with holo|one to deliver the best data to their platform so they can continue to deliver an unrivaled mixed reality experience to their users.”

This partnership further establishes Safe Software’s technology as the foremost commercial data integration solution with support for all types of spatial data.

“Today, Sphere is enabling our enterprise customers to amplify the effectiveness of their global workforces by providing next-gen tools for collaboration, training, and visualization,” says Leon Laroue, Head of Partnerships at Sphere, “At the center of all this is an incredible amount of 2D and 3D data that enterprises already have, carefully crafted over decades. Sphere is designed, not to force customers to recreate that data for XR, but to make productive use of that already existing data in XR. As such, enabling systems integration is core to what Sphere offers. Through our partnership with Safe Software – those integrations, which used to require months of custom development effort, now become exponentially easier to deploy and maintain, more cost effective, and much more scalable.”

About Sphere by holo|one

holo|one is a trailblazing software company that develops Sphere. It is based in Santa Clara, California, with an office in Zurich and employees located across the globe. Sphere is a unified collaboration and productivity tool, seamlessly integrating extended reality into enterprise business processes within manufacturing, automotive, defense, healthcare and more.

The company is transforming operations as a turnkey XR solution covering critical use cases, including digital collaboration, remote assistance, workflow guidance and life-size overlays. By reducing training efforts, decreasing service resolution times, and dropping error rates to nearly zero, the platform has been widely recognized as the enterprise standard for extended reality software.

For more information, please visit www.holo-one.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/holo-one/

About Safe Software

Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with the most comprehensive support for spatial data.

FME (aka. Feature Manipulation Engine) has built-in support for 450+ systems as well as 500+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data, and less time fighting it.

Over 13,000+ organizations worldwide have trusted FME as their enterprise integration solution. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 125+ countries around the world and has been localized into over 13 languages. For more information, please visit www.safe.com and follow us on Twitter: @SafeSoftware

