Wound Care Biologics Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.74%: Straits Research

The global wound care biologics market size was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global wound care biologics market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes has become a global epidemic, affecting both developed and developing countries. A larger market for diabetes treatments is emerging as diabetes increases. The need for biologics in wound care is one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare. The rising number of diabetic patients is anticipated to be a significant factor in the growth of the global wound care biologics market in the coming years. Many people with diabetes suffer from diabetic ulcers, which are treated with simple procedures and reassurance. After surgery, a bandage saturated with antibiotics is typically applied to the wound. Wound care biologics supply such items, which boost the efficacy of treatment.

Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affect the Wound Healing Capabilities Drives the Global Market

Many factors have contributed to the dramatic increase in chronic and surgical wounds over the past decade, including the aging of the world's population, the growing number of accidents and surgeries, and the rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes. Diabetes can increase the frequency and severity of wound infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and chronic wounds, all of which require extensive medical care and can rack up enormous bills. Providing a preformed collagen matrix, receptors, and bound growth factors, it aids the host's epithelial cells in migrating to and colonizing the wound site. If their wounds heal more quickly, they will have a greater need for wound care biologic products, driving up prices.





Government Investments for Healthcare Interoperability Creates Tremendous Opportunities

One factor molding the market is the government's increased investment in promoting these solutions. Factors such as the rising cost of healthcare improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for expanded service provision all contribute to the expansion of the wound care biologics market. More than that, various medical research and patient care facilities collaborate to advance wound care and develop more potent medications. For example, researchers are trying to find ways to include antimicrobial compounds in bandages used for wounds. In addition, numerous medical and scientific facilities are teaming up to advance wound-care standards and develop superior therapeutics. Scientists are investigating, for instance, ways to include antimicrobial compounds in wound dressings.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.10 Billion by 2031 CAGR 9.74 % (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Wound Type, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke health care, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Wright Medical, MiMedx Group, Kerecis, Amnio Technology, and Anika Therapeutics Key Market Opportunities Government Investments for Healthcare Interoperability Key Market Drivers The growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affects Wound Healing Capabilities

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global wound care biologics market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increases in the prevalence of chronic wounds among diabetic patients are a key factor fueling the industry's growth. The rising standard of living and disposable income also contribute to better wound care. Another factor expected to contribute to the development of the advanced wound care management market over the next few years is the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. According to Mission Regional Medical Center research, more than 29 million Americans will have diabetes by May 2021, and nearly 2 million will develop a diabetic foot ulcer or other non-healing wounds each year.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. Essential materials have been severely disrupted due to mandatory quarantine and a lack of labor and raw materials. Because of the ineffective connection between regional warehouses, natural materials cannot be shipped between regions. Shortages of critical raw materials and components have disrupted the supply chain for wound care biologics in Asia and the Pacific. In the face of a catastrophic lack of front-line medical supplies, hospitalization is reserved for patients with genuinely life-threatening conditions. Since the pathogenic mechanism of the virus has not been fully elucidated, there is currently no cure or treatment beyond alleviating symptoms.

German manufacturers are investing in the country for the dressing segment, and the higher prevalence of diabetes in the country has led to a higher number of diabetic ulcers, both of which point to Germany as the leader in Europe's advanced wound care market. The United Kingdom is Europe's second-largest advanced wound care market due to its aging population and favorable reimbursement environment for wound dressings. France is expected to have the third largest share of Europe's advanced wound care market due to increased chronic wound cases for the dressing segment.

Markets for wound care biologics are poised for massive expansion thanks to rising healthcare spending and better healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa. Market growth for advanced wound care is anticipated to be influenced by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the chronic wounds that the disease can cause. The high cost of wound care may slow the market growth for advanced wound care. Due to the introduction of new wound care technologies and products, the advanced wound care market in developing countries has a significant opportunity for growth.





Key Highlights

was valued at USD 1779.28 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4107.4 million by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on product , the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on wound type , the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into ulcers, burns, and surgical & traumatic wounds. The ulcers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into ulcers, burns, and surgical & traumatic wounds. The ulcers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and burn centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global wound care biologics market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and burn centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global wound care biologics market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

List of top key global wound care biologics market companies profiled

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke health care

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Wright Medical

MiMedx Group

Kerecis

Amnio Technology

Anika Therapeutics





Global Wound Care Biologics Market: Segmentation

By Product

Biological Skin Substitutes

Topical Agents

By Wound Type

Ulcers

Burns

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Burn Centers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In February 2022 , Amnio Technology, a provider of amniotic tissue allografts, introduced two new PalinGen membrane products.

, Amnio Technology, a provider of amniotic tissue allografts, introduced two new PalinGen membrane products. In September 2022, the revolutionary placental biologics company MiMedx Group, Inc., released AMNIOEFFECT, a PURION-processed human tissue allograft with three layers.





