Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Barclays PLC (BCS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between February 18, 2021, and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bcs1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in Barclays reported financial statements (which have been restated); (2) by stating that Barclays internal controls over financial reporting were effective (which Barclays has admitted were not effective and had a material weakness); and (3) by failing to disclose the over-issuance and that Barclays Bank PLC (“BBPLC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays, was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bcs1 or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Barclays, you have until November 22, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

