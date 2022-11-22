Media Advisory: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates eighth graduating class
November 22, 2022
Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates eighth graduating class
Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis to serve as the keynote speaker
Twenty graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at a ceremony presided over by District Court Judge Nicole Pastore. Judge Pastore founded the DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, 195 participants have completed the program.
The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors. Jermaine Lewis, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, will serve as keynote speaker. Lewis attended University of Maryland and began his National Football League career with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 and played until 2001. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens team during their win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.
WHAT: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project’s eighth graduation ceremony
WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Baltimore City District Court
Eastside District Court Building, Courtroom 7
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer
Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore, presiding
Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis, keynote speaker
Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project graduates
Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions about the event.
