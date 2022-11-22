FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Media Advisory

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates eighth graduating class

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis to serve as the keynote speaker

Twenty graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at a ceremony presided over by District Court Judge Nicole Pastore. Judge Pastore founded the DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, 195 participants have completed the program.

The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors. Jermaine Lewis, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, will serve as keynote speaker. Lewis attended University of Maryland and began his National Football League career with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 and played until 2001. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens team during their win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

WHAT: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project’s eighth graduation ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Baltimore City District Court

Eastside District Court Building, Courtroom 7

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213

WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer

Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore, presiding

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis, keynote speaker

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project graduates

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions about the event. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom during the graduation ceremony, however, members of the media may conduct on-camera interviews in the hallway outside of the courtroom. Judge Pastore will be available for interviews before or after the ceremony. All persons being photographed should be asked for their consent before a picture is taken. Program participants can also be interviewed before or after the ceremony.

###