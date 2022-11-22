3 Major TV/film/Pubs Evaluating FACT-based Genetic Engineering/Metaphysics Bestseller WOW your Fans w/Author Interview
Timely: AOG is THE fact-based genetics / metaphysical / cryptid species novel, razor-close to real science that could manifest the ONLY prophecy that echoes eerily… whispers ubiquitously… among religions & myth traditions! Rave reviews/ratings from teens & adults. This 1996 ORIGINAL novel sold MANY thousands in its first 15 months (Mid 1997-1998); now improved (& Audio Theater experience released 7/2022), AOG is the target of multiple major TV/film studios!
Logline: A geneticist’s regeneration of Ice Age animals AND humans is stolen and becomes the basis for genetic warfare weapons – and the prophesied Resurrection of the Dead!
Description: Using Fossil Gene Redemption (FGR), geneticist Kevin Harrigan experiments with a frozen Ice Man’s genes. His work prompts Iraqi leader, Ismail Mon, to provide resources for exciting new research that enables Harrigan's team to regenerate extinct “cryptids” and human sub-species from the Ice Ages. But FGR can be the basis for genetic weapons; United States intelligence and Military leaders must act!
Radically distinct from Jurassic Park, Ancient of Genes shows new megafauna regeneration methods by which the only prophecy held in common among major religions & myth traditions could manifest: Some form of regeneration of human ancestors and megafauna. Once considered junk DNA, personality genes and other traits archive in lineages. These genes await a virus vector that targets meiosis to re-express them in all subsequent generations. This can start a resurrection cascade enabling Mon to ruin enemy genomes, improve his allies’ genes… and inherit the earth. Can lovers Kevin Harrigan & Dr. Tykvah Strauss thwart Mon’s bid to become a god? A frightening choice can lead to redemption… or the terrifying sunset of humanity!
MULTIPLE Awards & Milestones -- Reviews, Excerpts & Gobs more at AncientOfGenes.com!
• CMA 2022 Book Awards: second place in TWO novel categories
• Readers’ Favorite 2022 Awards: FIRST place, besting hundreds of competitors in-category!
• TV-screenplay was a Finalist in the 2021 British Page Turner Competition
• Amazon Bestseller in five categories of Science Fiction; #1 New Release in two (Oct 2021)
• Exceptionally visual & timely: Recent discoveries enhance plausibility!
• “Far from predictable” story line; improved prose (vs 1997 version)
• Novel & short story anthology (constituting in-progress sequel) available!
• Demand rising for prehistoric-related, genetic & psychological spiritual thrillers
• 1997 version was a Writers’ Foundation Best of America Award finalist
• Highest scores ever when evaluated in 1997 "Writers Showcase"
• Of 150 Nebula Award nominees, the 1997 version was 14th of 29 in 2nd-round voting
Genetic warfare potential is a very timely topic, and prehistoric life is a perennial favorite. AuthorDan is experienced and comfortable in interviews, whether video, radio, podcast, panel talks, or dramatic reads; impromptu or prepped. Readers / listeners / viewers would be entertained & edified! Past recordings and video (fiction & nonfiction topics) are at this link:
BUY LINKS: Store orders IngramContent.com (FREE review e-copy or Audio Theater for professionals)
Hardcover $30.00: any bookseller using Ingram iPage
Paperback $19.94: any bookseller using Ingram iPage
eBook $7.99 (BRIEFLY discounted to $2.99): All eBook vendors: Books2Read.com/aog
>> NEW: AUDIO THEATER: LIKE OLD-TIME RADIO DRAMAS, sound effects, MULTIPLE VOICES, new feature: 2 ways to access illustrations!
$19.94 (BRIEFLY discounted to $10.94)
5 SCI- FI Genres: Action & Adventure / General, Visionary & Metaphysical, War & Military
TEASER: Ancient Beacon Series & BOOK 1, ANCIENT OF GENES
Laura Haas
StoriesAmazing
