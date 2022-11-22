Temu Gives Consumers Head Start on Cyber Monday Deals with Early Promotions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers looking to get the most value out of their shopping dollars can now get a head start on their holiday shopping with Temu, the online marketplace known for having the best deals for any needs.

Temu is releasing millions of early deals in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with up to 70% off on selected items and starting prices from $0.99. The platform is offering free shipping on all orders and convenient returns within 90 days.

It's easy to get into the holiday spirit with Temu’s gift guides, which include recommendations tailored to individual preferences. Consumers can browse for gifts by recipient and price.

“With Temu’s early promotions for Cyber Monday, we are proactively bringing the best deals to shoppers so that they can enjoy wholesale prices on a broad range of must-have items,” said a Temu spokesman. “Shopping on Temu means you have the choice and flexibility of buying what you want, however much you want, whenever you want.”



Temu made its debut in the US retail market in September, bringing its brand of wholesale prices for individual buyers to millions of consumers. Headquartered in Boston, Temu was established by Delaware-based Whaleco Inc. and is part of PDD Holdings, the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group with an international network of more than 11 million suppliers and manufacturers.



About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in the U.S. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities. PDD Holdings has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018 and has built extensive sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that it shares with its various businesses.

