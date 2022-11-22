Economic Recovery of Canada’s Travel Sector Depends on Public-Private Partnership and Key Policy Changes, says Tourism Industry Association of Canada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research released today from Destination Canada may indicate the full recovery of Canada’s travel economy by as early as 2024, led by the continued strength of the domestic market and the quickly rebounding US market.



The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) says its own ambitious goals of a full recovery will take considerable work to achieve. Speaking today at the organization’s annual Tourism Congress, a two-day event taking place this year at The Westin Ottawa, TIAC’s Vice President, Policy and Government Affairs Marc Seguin emphasized to an audience of over 400 delegates that the sector was still a very long way from a full recovery.

In its recent submission to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault, TIAC set sector goals to be achieved by 2030; which include total tourism spending in Canada at $134 billion, a total tourism labour workforce of 2.5 million workers, and 30 million total annual international overnight visitors, among other key goals.

“We know that there are four key areas where a host of policy actions are needed,” he said, during his Leadership Report that kicked off the Congress’ first day. “TIAC and the member-businesses and organizations we represent are confident our proposed goals are achievable by 2030 if adequate financial resources are earmarked in support of the new (federal tourism growth) strategy… but to get us there, a number of other things need to happen.”





Specifically, Seguin emphasized that the government of Canada should focus redevelopment of the strategy to include policy changes in four key areas:

i) Attracting and retaining a sustainable tourism workforce,

ii) Improving access for visitors to and within Canada,

iii) Developing and promoting tourism assets, and

iv) Building a regenerative and inclusive tourism industry.



These “pillars of action” undergird the Association’s submission to the government to guide its redeveloped strategy; and in drafting it, Seguin said TIAC consulted extensively with its members, other industry leaders and organizations across Canada. “Our submission is a well-thought-out plan for how best to help us get to our sector goals by 2030,” he added.

Among other bold ideas proposed to recover the sector, Seguin recommended the creation of a Tourism Policy Council of Ministers, led by the Minister of Tourism himself. “The strategy’s success rests in all tourism partners rowing in the same direction and never losing sight of our destination,” said Seguin. “But all of the 24 federal departments and agencies now playing a role in tourism must place (these) tourism goals as a top priority. We all need to embrace and reimagine Canada’s tourism industry.”

Congress continues tomorrow (Nov. 23, 2022) with educational sessions from industry leaders, as well as a “fireside chat” between Seguin and Minister Boissonnault.

Those unable to attend can access recordings here for a fee as of Dec. 1, 2022.

ABOUT TIAC

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is the national voice and champion of the industry. TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for the pre-pandemic $105 billion travel sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper. TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector’s growth and development. TIAC’s membership reflects partnerships among all sectors of the industry, and provincial, territorial and regional tourism associations, enabling the association to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.

For more information about TIAC, visit: tiac-aitc.ca. To learn more about TIAC’s Tourism Congress, click here.

Media Contact:

Mary Wimmer

Director, Communications & Media Relations

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

t: 613-238-7887 ext. 8765

e: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b95b1ec-20be-4837-b559-069354319b3a