Eltropy Partners with Tyfone to Create a Unified Digital Communications Platform for Community FIs

Partnership gives Tyfone’s clients enterprise-wide Text, Secure Chat, Voice, Video, and co-browsing options

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced a partnership with digital banking provider Tyfone that allows their mutual community bank and credit union clients to communicate with members more quickly and effectively.

Through the partnership, community bank and credit union clients can deliver a better accountholder experience within the Tyfone nFinia™ digital banking platform for mobile devices, browsers, voice assistants, and wearables, leveraging Eltropy’s industry-leading, enterprise-wide Text, Secure Chat, Voice, Video, and co-browsing capabilities. Eltropy’s AI-powered digital engine enables greater communication access to CFIs, delivering more effective enterprise-wide communications in a secure and compliant way to improve the experience for everyone.

“One of our primary goals is to strengthen our communication integrations with leading vendors across the industry, and for that reason we’re honored to be partnering with Tyfone and its ultra-modern enterprise solution,” said Jason Smith, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy. “Eltropy’s platform has become mission-critical to CFIs. By combining it with Tyfone’s customizable platform, we’re now providing enterprise-wide communication access in a way that customers and members expect and that community banks and credit unions are clamoring for.”

“We’re proud to align ourselves with best-in-class organizations and are looking forward to a long partnership with Eltropy,” said Josh DeTar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Tyfone. “The Eltropy solution will definitely help our clients in their quest for a seamless, frictionless user experience.”

Eltropy, combining all the best-in-class digital communication capabilities into a single platform, now works with more than 500 community financial institutions with end-to-end virtual branch capabilities. CFIs interested in Eltropy and Tyfone should reach out to Eltropy directly or through their Tyfone account executive.

To learn more about how to become an Eltropy partner, please contact partnerships@eltropy.com .

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to engage in a secure and compliant way digitally. Using its award-winning Digital Communications Platform, community financial institutions can communicate, automate and use intelligence to improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and credit unions (CFIs) use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform bolstered by proprietary AI, skill-based routing, and other contact center capabilities. For more information please visit https://eltropy.com .

About Tyfone

Based in Portland Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging and intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. More information is available at www.tyfone.com .