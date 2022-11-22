STP and Antea Group announce the release of its recently updated EHS Audit Protocol for Pakistan 2022
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of f its recently updated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Pakistan 2022. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is August 2022. Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a Federal Parliamentary Republic, with an established constitution providing the overarching regulatory framework, in which provincial governments enjoy a high degree of autonomy.
The executive power consists of the President, who is the Commander in Chief of the Pakistan Armed Forces has certain powers and duties including promulgating ordinances and signing bills into laws, and the Pakistani government, which is made up of three branches represented by the Parliament, the Prime Minister, and the Supreme Court. The duties and the powers of the three branches are defined by the amendments and acts of the Parliament, which include the establishment of governmental departments, courts that are less superior to the Supreme Court, and executive institutions.
The legislative branch of the government of Pakistan is made up of a bicameral parliament that was inherited from the United Kingdom. The parliament is composed of two houses, namely the National Assembly, which is the lower house comprises 342 members, 272 of which are directly elected by the people, and 70 seats reserved for religious minorities and women. The other house is the Senate, which is comprised of 104 Senators elected by the members of the provincial assemblies.
The executive branch is composed of the Prime Minister and the cabinet and is solely responsible and authorized to perform the daily duties of the state. The Pakistan judiciary is comprised of the District Courts, Environmental Courts, Sharia Courts, Provincial Courts and Anti-terrorism courts, all under the Supreme Court. The Pakistan Supreme Court is comprised of the Chief Justice and other 16 judges who are appointed by the President following consultations with the Chief Justice.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
