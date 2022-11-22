VeriDaaS accelerates growth and increases global presence with opening of new office in Calgary, Alberta

DENVER, CO, November 22, 2022 – VeriDaaS Corporation, a leader and innovator in high-definition (HD) LiDAR acquisition and Data as a Service (DaaS) products, today announced the opening of its new branch office in Calgary, Alberta. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado, the new office will expand the organization’s footprint and increase its level of presence in the Canadian market.

“We are excited to open an office in Canada to support our continued growth in North America.” says Mark Frank, Chief Operating Officer. “The decision to expand our presence into Calgary was a logical step with the city being known as an innovation hub and several distinguished post-secondary institutions producing high-caliber geomatics and engineering program graduates. This will allow us to establish even closer ties with our Canadian customers and ensure we are well positioned to engage new clients and recruit strong talent in Canada.”





About VeriDaaS

VeriDaaS Corporation, a leading geospatial solutions provider headquartered in Denver, is bringing the best of Hi-Definition (HD) and ultra-HD LiDAR data to the market. VeriDaaS’ highly accurate datasets and derivative products are curated and supported by an expert team and best-in-class IT infrastructure, resulting in some of the highest quality and most easily accessible products and solutions on the market today. VeriDaaS’ purpose is to reduce the cost of data while expanding accessibility and functionality, satisfying the needs of end users across a wide range of new and emerging markets.



