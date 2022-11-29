Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,225 in the last 365 days.

FXGlobe Officially Launches Community for World-Class Education and Trading Support

Logo PNG of FXGlobe

Logo of FXGLobe.io

Mobile Trading image

FXGLobe.io Mobile trading

Educational Material of FXGlobe

XGlobe Academy

FXGlobe’s new community delivers everything a trader needs to be successful in the FX and CFD markets.

PORT VILA, KUMUL HIGHWAY, REPUBLIC OF VANUATU, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online broker FXGlobe has raised the bar for trading service providers with the official launch of FXGlobe Community, a multi-platform universe for traders of all levels to connect, share information, and access valuable resources to improve their trading skills.

While plenty of online brokers simply facilitate trading activity, FXGlobe has found a way to guide clients through their trading journey and pave the way for their financial success. As of 1st December 2022, when members sign up on fxglobe.io they become part of the FXGlobe Community. There, they can network with traders worldwide—from beginners to seasoned professionals—and compare strategies, ideas, and insights in a safe and supportive environment.

Community members can also watch, read, and listen to regularly updated exclusive webinars and seminars, plus articles, reports, and ebooks. They can even take part in live hosted events held locally in cities around the world. Members also get access to FXGlobe Academy, a vast education center full of tutorials, masterclass courses, and other high-quality materials to accelerate learning and encourage progress.

The FXGlobe Community puts emphasis on connectivity, education, and freedom. It goes beyond the basic requirements of a broker and is designed to grow members’ knowledge, experience, and portfolio, so they can use trading as a tool to achieve financial goals and maximize their future.

The FXGlobe Community features:

⚫ webinars & seminars,
⚫ live events,
⚫ community guidelines,
⚫ mutli-platform information sharing,
⚫ the latest news and expert analysis,
⚫ plus much more.

FXGlobe’s team of in-house experts along with their Global Ambassadors are dedicated to the community’s continuous development and expansion, for the benefit of all its members.

FXGlobe Support
FXGlobe
+44 20 4542 7667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

FXGlobe Officially Launches Community for World-Class Education and Trading Support

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.