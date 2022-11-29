FXGlobe Officially Launches Community for World-Class Education and Trading Support

Logo of FXGLobe.io FXGLobe.io Mobile trading XGlobe Academy

FXGlobe’s new community delivers everything a trader needs to be successful in the FX and CFD markets.

PORT VILA, KUMUL HIGHWAY, REPUBLIC OF VANUATU, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online broker FXGlobe has raised the bar for trading service providers with the official launch of FXGlobe Community, a multi-platform universe for traders of all levels to connect, share information, and access valuable resources to improve their trading skills.

While plenty of online brokers simply facilitate trading activity, FXGlobe has found a way to guide clients through their trading journey and pave the way for their financial success. As of 1st December 2022, when members sign up on fxglobe.io they become part of the FXGlobe Community. There, they can network with traders worldwide—from beginners to seasoned professionals—and compare strategies, ideas, and insights in a safe and supportive environment.

Community members can also watch, read, and listen to regularly updated exclusive webinars and seminars, plus articles, reports, and ebooks. They can even take part in live hosted events held locally in cities around the world. Members also get access to FXGlobe Academy, a vast education center full of tutorials, masterclass courses, and other high-quality materials to accelerate learning and encourage progress.

The FXGlobe Community puts emphasis on connectivity, education, and freedom. It goes beyond the basic requirements of a broker and is designed to grow members’ knowledge, experience, and portfolio, so they can use trading as a tool to achieve financial goals and maximize their future.

The FXGlobe Community features:

⚫ webinars & seminars,

⚫ live events,

⚫ community guidelines,

⚫ mutli-platform information sharing,

⚫ the latest news and expert analysis,

⚫ plus much more.

FXGlobe’s team of in-house experts along with their Global Ambassadors are dedicated to the community’s continuous development and expansion, for the benefit of all its members.