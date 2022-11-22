Submit Release
Apiiro to Present on Software Supply Chain Security at Black Hat Europe 2022

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro, the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced that it is a silver sponsor of Black Hat Europe 2022 and Vice President of Security Research, Moshe Zioni, will present on tooling for supply chain reconstruction.

  • Who: Moshe Zioni, vice president of security research at Apiiro

  • What: Zioni’s session titled “SCMPrey: Supply Chain Reconstruction Tool” will introduce a new threat intelligence tool used to reconstruct and map-out repository supply chain infrastructure, CI/CD systems, build environments, packaged dependencies, etc.

  • When: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. GMT

  • Where: Business Hall, Station 1 at Excel London

Black Hat Europe provides attendees with the latest in research, development and trends in information security. The in-person event takes place December 5-8 and brings together the industry’s brightest professionals and researchers for technical hands-on training, research and vulnerability disclosures.

Zioni will also present a virtual session on “What Can Secrets in Code Tell Us About an Organization’s Security” on Wednesday, December 7th at 8:00 am GMT. Apiiro is a silver sponsor and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with company executives at booth #439 to discuss how its innovative product offering is enabling security teams and developers to proactively fix critical risks in the software supply chain.

Supporting Resources

About Apiiro
Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively fix risks before releasing to the cloud. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Greylock, and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro.com

Media Contact:
Amy McDowell
Offleash PR for Apiiro
apiiro@offleashpr.com


