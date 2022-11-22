Protein Detection & Quantification Market to Reach US$ 4.05 Billion by 2022-2027

Protein Detection & Quantification Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Protein Detection & Quantification Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the protein detection & quantification market trends. The global protein detection & quantification market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.05 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027.

Protein detection and quantification is a method that is generally adopted by scientific researchers to investigate various types of biological processes. It involves the quantification of the total protein concentration in a sample in order to determine the characteristics and content of the protein. Consequently, it is an essential method to understand post-translational modifications as it helps in deciphering the functions of peptide networks that is widely adopted in the field of medicine and cell biology. Some of the commonly used techniques for protein detection and quantification include western blot analysis, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), bicinchoninic acid (BCA) and Bradford assays and nanoparticles and nanopore-based methods.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-detection-quantification-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among the masses. This can be attributed to the rising need for the development of preventive and therapeutic strategies to understand the role of protein in the progression of these diseases. Due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of protein detection and quantification methods across the globe. Moreover, the rising government funding for extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of proteomics is providing an impetus to the market growth. Along with this, continual advancements in protein technology and the widespread introduction of advanced test kits and systems for laboratory analyses are impacting the market favorably. Other factors, including continual developments in the pharmaceutical and genomics industries, the growing number of research laboratories and clinical trials, and the increasing investments to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure, are also positively influencing the market.

Breakup by Product Type:

Kits and Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Colorimetric Assays

Immunological Methods

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy Instruments

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

American Athletic Shoes Company

EDEA srl

Graf Skates AG

Jackson Ultima Skates

John Wilson Skates Limited

K2 Sports LLC (Newell Brands)

Paramount Sk8s Inc.

Riedell Shoes Inc.

Roces S.r.l.

Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A)

SP-Teri Inc

Winnwell Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3njyKxN

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Smart Polymers Market

Electrolyzer Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601362734/electrolyzer-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-732-million-by-2027-imarc-group

Organic Dyes Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602412749/organic-dyes-market-share-reach-us-5-12-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-6

Lateral Flow Assay Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602414940/lateral-flow-assay-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-during-2022-2027

Water Scooter Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602416273/water-scooter-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-9-5-during-2022-2027

BFSI Crisis Management Market

Blackstrap Molasses Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602418893/blackstrap-molasses-market-size-reach-us-16-3-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-6

Europe Citric Acid Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602420393/europe-citric-acid-market-is-expected-to-reach-648-400-tons-by-2027-imarc-group

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.