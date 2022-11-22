Facial Spa LA Announce Specialist Facial, Chemical Peels, And Dermaplaning Treatments For Their Clients In Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial Spa LA is committed to providing you with a world-class experience that harnesses the power of facial therapy and improves the texture, elasticity, and appearance of your skin.

Their team of expert aestheticians uses the latest state-of-the-art products and the most luxurious face products from leading brands to give you a personalized treatment to meet your specific skin concerns.

They have now announced a list of specialist facial, chemical peels, and dermaplaning treatments for their clients in Los Angeles that are designed to give you radiant, healthy skin from head to toe.

Premier Day Spa

Facial Spa LA offers a selection of high-quality treatments that can target a variety of skin concerns, such as minimizing pores, reducing the appearance of acne, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and getting rid of dullness.

Some of their specialist services include:

Dermaplaning

This is a carefully performed, non-evasive exfoliation treatment that uses a sterile surgical blade to remove dead skin cells, vellus hair, and fine peach fuzz that occur naturally on your skin and can contribute to dullness, breakouts, and wrinkles.

Dermaplaning helps to give your skin a newly smooth and evened-out texture, improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduces enlarged pores, and can assist with acne control by preventing blackheads from developing.

Facials

A skin facial is a spa treatment that is utilized to cleanse and nourish the skin while also improving its appearance and condition.

The expert technicians at Facial Spa LA will evaluate your skin and make an individualized assessment to see what treatment you will receive the most benefits from and will then provide you with a complete relaxing spa experience.

Some of the facials they offer include:

Classic Facials – This is an effective way to promote healthy skin and address your own unique skincare concerns. The classic facial consists of gentle exfoliation, deep pore cleansing, extraction of comedones, a facial massage, a customized face mask to tone and rejuvenate the skin and a LED light to promote collagen production.

– This is an effective way to promote healthy skin and address your own unique skincare concerns. The classic facial consists of gentle exfoliation, deep pore cleansing, extraction of comedones, a facial massage, a customized face mask to tone and rejuvenate the skin and a LED light to promote collagen production. Customized Facials – Their specialists will tailor a facial uniquely suited for your skin, whether you want to target deep lines, wrinkles, sagging sections, deep pores, hyperpigmentation, or uneven skin.

– Their specialists will tailor a facial uniquely suited for your skin, whether you want to target deep lines, wrinkles, sagging sections, deep pores, hyperpigmentation, or uneven skin. Lifting and Tightening Facials – If you are looking for effective anti-aging facials Los Angeles, then Facial Spa LA has a rejuvenating treatment that includes an enzyme-activated mask that detoxifies, exfoliates, and firms the skin, as well as their root and herbal mask that is packed with vitamins A, C, E and B5 to reduce redness and any sensitivity in your skin.

– If you are looking for effective anti-aging facials Los Angeles, then Facial Spa LA has a rejuvenating treatment that includes an enzyme-activated mask that detoxifies, exfoliates, and firms the skin, as well as their root and herbal mask that is packed with vitamins A, C, E and B5 to reduce redness and any sensitivity in your skin. Facials for Acne – Their Acne Facial efficiently cleans your skin by purifying your pores to prevent breakouts and removes any oil that may be blocking your pores and causing your acne. By being formulated with glycolic and salicylic acid, it unblocks your pores and soothes any redness caused by breakouts.

Chemical Peels

Exfoliate, brighten and soften your facial skin with a safe and effective chemical peel that removes the outer layer of dead skin cells to reveal healthier younger-looking skin.

When you want a facial Los Angeles that can reduce the appearance of aging, only takes 15 minutes, and has no pre-peel skin preparation or downtime, then consider a chemical peel with the Perfect Derma™ Peel that uses the powerful anti-oxidant Glutathione to lighten your skin and prevent wrinkles.

More information

To find out more about Facial Spa LA and to see their specialist treatments in more detail, please visit their website at https://facialspa.net/.

