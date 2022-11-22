Wpromote Selects Unruly as a Preferred SSP

Trusted partnership optimizes agency’s supply path through transparency, cost efficiencies and first-look access to innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wpromote, a top independent digital marketing agency, named Unruly, a leading omnichannel advertising platform with a specialization in Connected TV (“CTV”) and video, as a preferred supply partner. With deep and long-term expertise in curating, activating and measuring video advertising, Unruly provides transparency, unique data and cost efficiencies when activating across its multiple offerings, to make supply work effectively for brands and agencies. Wpromote is leveraging Unruly’s supply nationwide for its clients across the open web and through Private Marketplaces.



Wpromote partners with enterprise brands, empowering them to Think Like A Challenger across every aspect of their marketing strategy and brand positioning to achieve breakthrough performance. The agency’s approach to CTV is rooted in performance, driven by data-driven, profit-focused media planning and buying, and fully integrated into the larger media mix to optimize for business outcomes, not just channel success.

As CTV transforms media consumption and marketing spend increases concurrently, agencies are seeking platforms that can optimize audience reach and enable unique data activation while supporting compliance with consumer privacy regulations. As a digital video-first SSP, Unruly has enhanced supply, unique proprietary audience data and advanced solutions to help drive brand performance for advertisers via direct relationships with premium broadcasters and publishers across the globe.

Skyler McGill, Wpromote’s Senior Director of Converged TV and Programmatic, described the value the partnership will bring to clients. “Wpromote is on a mission to build and execute fully accountable media strategies for all of our clients, and some of the biggest opportunities for growth are in CTV and video marketing. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Unruly. Their solution helps us run CTV and all-screen campaigns with precision by unlocking blended TV data for enhanced targeting capabilities. It also gives our clients cost-effective direct access to curated premium inventory and first-look access to innovation in the CTV space through interactive ad units that can generate significant competitive advantages.”



“In a fragmented and emerging CTV market, Supply Path Optimization is top of mind for brands, agencies and DSPs across the industry as they search for the most direct, trusted and efficient paths to publisher inventory. We know each one has different goals, so the Unruly team is focused on providing an SSP that brings benefits to brands and agencies, beyond simply direct inventory,” said Steve Sottile, Chief Revenue Officer, Unruly. “Wpromote has been a great partner from the start, working closely with our teams and keeping an open line of communication with feedback so we can evolve and optimize the campaign strategies to meet their goals.”

Wpromote is a full-service digital agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right media strategy can help every business connect with customers. We’re the secret weapon driving profitable growth for leading brands like Whirlpool, Quickbooks, Shipt, Spanx, and TransUnion through the combination of best-in-class expertise and proprietary technology. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com

A Tremor International brand, we’re called Unruly because, well, that’s what we are. Sure, we could fill this boilerplate with nods to our industry-leading video-first advertising platform, award-winning in-house creative capabilities and differentiated data sets. But we’d much rather focus on our partners’ success - be they content creators, agencies or brands - than boast about our own wins. We’re here to give you the tools to drive change across the advanced TV space. So, go on then - be more Unruly. unruly.co



