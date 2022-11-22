[Latest] Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Worth USD 149.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.80% CAGR | Markets N Research

As per Markets N Research, the lithium ion battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.80%, with estimated market size of USD 43.5 billion in 2021 to USD 149.2 billion by 2028.

The increased demand for consumer electronics worldwide is one of the main drivers of the lithium ion battery market. The growing usage of portable electronics like computers, game consoles, smartphones, flashlights, digital cameras, and high-speed internet connectivity has a favorable impact on the market. The surge in demand for expensive rechargeable batteries also hastens the market's expansion. Furthermore, using these electronics and lithium ion batteries, which are crucial components of electric vehicles, is another factor driving the market. The increased focus also impacts the market on sustainable development and the growing public awareness of the drawbacks of driving conventional vehicles. On the other hand, safety concerns regarding the handling and storage of used batteries and the high price of battery-powered industrial vehicles are anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Industry Developments:

In February 2022, Panasonic Holdings Corporation is establishing a production plant in western Japan's Wakayama Factory to grow its business internationally to produce new "4680" lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Mass manufacturing and productivity verification are projected to start after the fiscal year 2024 has ended.

In September 2021, the JDA (Joint Development Agreement) between the Toshiba Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, and CBMM aimed to commercialize the next-generation lithium-ion batteries employing niobium titanium oxide as the anode material.



Lithium Ion Battery Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

Drivers: Increased use of batteries in energy storage and grid systems

Restraints: Rising concern in transportation and storage of spent batteries

Opportunities: Increasing sales of electric cars to combat climate change

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 22.80% 2028 Value Projection 149.2 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 43.5 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered By Product, By Application, By Component, By Capacity, By Voltage

List Of Key Players in Lithium Ion Battery Market:

Panasonic Corporation

BYD Company

Samsung SDI

L.G. Chem

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Saft Group S.A.

BAK Power

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

A123 System

Market Highlights:

Increased use of batteries in energy storage and grid systems

The companies that use these batteries benefit from rigorous government regulations that are implemented to control rising pollution levels. Energy storage and renewable energy production are current priorities for the power sector. One of the main factors influencing the use of Li-ion batteries in smart grid and energy storage systems is their low cost, low self-discharge rate, and small installation area requirements. These batteries are perfect for usage in isolated locations and thermal control applications since they are more resistant to high temperatures.

Segmentation of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market-

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – By Product

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – By Application

Consumer Electronics Smartphones & Tablet/PC UPS Others

Automotive Cars, Buses, & Trucks Scooters & Bikes Trains & Aircraft

Industrial

Energy Storage System

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – By Component

Cathode

Anode

Electrolytic Solution

Others

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – By Capacity

0–3,000 mAh

3,000–10,000 mAh

10,000–60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh and Above

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – By Voltage

Low (Below 12V)

Medium (12V – 36V)

High (Above 36V)

The consumer electronics category in the lithium ion battery market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The consumer electronics category is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Consumer electronics items and portable devices both need portable batteries. Mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, torches or lanterns, LED lighting, digital cameras, vacuum cleaners, wristwatches, calculators, hearing aids, and other wearable gadgets are just a few things that can use portable batteries. Commercial buildings, data centers, and institutions can also get backup power from lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, household solar P.V. systems favor lithium-ion batteries for energy storage. During the projection period, these factors will accelerate the expansion of the application segment for energy storage systems.

Automotive category of the lithium ion battery market to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The automotive category is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the lithium ion battery market from 2022 to 2028. This is primarily because major emerging and developed nations are increasingly focusing on lowering carbon emissions and switching to electric cars (E.V.s). A record year for electric car sales, 2019 saw 2.1 million electric vehicle sales globally and 7.2 million electric vehicle inventories. Additionally, in 2019 the stock of electric vehicles increased by almost 40% year over year and represented about 1% of all vehicle sales internationally, accounting for 2.6% of all vehicle sales overall.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in lithium ion battery market share from 2022 to 2028

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the lithium ion battery market. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region's lithium-ion battery market. Lithium-ion battery production is thought to be concentrated in China. The growth in demand for smartphones and tablets in developing nations like China, Japan, and India is driving the lithium-ion battery market in Asia-Pacific. Expanding disposable income and rising consumer awareness of lithium-ion batteries in the market throughout the projection period are two additional factors boosting the region's lithium-ion battery market.

