Arterys, a Leader in Cloud Medical Imaging, Grows Product and Partner Lineup, Supports Launch of Amazon HealthLake Imaging

Arterys, developer of the world's first internet platform for medical imaging, now part of Tempus, announced its organic growth of products and partnerships to serve radiologists with even faster and more accurate diagnostic tools.

"Arterys is at a pivotal point in time in which we are really uniquely positioned to scale our solutions," said Arterys CEO John Axerio-Cilies. "We're excited to introduce new partnerships and product updates that will support physicians in delivering personalized, data-driven patient care."

Arterys Breast AI gains traction concluding Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Arterys' Breast AI product has seen rapid expansion, with several new customers recently adopting the cloud-based solution and many more committed to 2023.

Three recent technology adopters chose Arterys for different reasons:

In Salina, Kansas, Arterys Breast AI's SaaS model allowed the site to implement advanced technology with an operational budget.

In Florida, a national breast company was excited by the breast triage worklist combined with the CAD case score results, helping to direct patients to advanced diagnostic imaging immediately — they will expand the solution over multiple sites nationwide over the next year

A third site in Montana found that Arterys was agnostic to multiple gantry vendors and that the cloud solution could be added to the new gantry and deployed to older ones without capital equipment.

Arterys enhances ecosystem with new strategic partnerships

InferVision — Arterys and InferVision have partnered to offer an optimized AI-driven lung oncology workflow with FDA-cleared detection, segmentation, and follow-up. Using the partnership's automated selection of nodule types and automated Lung-rads scoring and RECIST increases reporting efficiency.

— Arterys and InferVision have partnered to offer an optimized AI-driven lung oncology workflow with FDA-cleared detection, segmentation, and follow-up. Using the partnership's automated selection of nodule types and automated Lung-rads scoring and RECIST increases reporting efficiency. DeepLook Medical — Arterys and DeepLook Medical have joined forces to offer physicians efficiency and remove subjectivity from their oncology workflow. DeepLook's FDA-cleared DL Precise™ automated segmentation tool has been added to the Arterys radiology platform. Precise measurements are crucial to accurately characterize tumors for cancer treatment plans, as well as to assess the tumor's growth rate over time or tumor shrinkage in response to therapy. This partnership created a one-click tool to automate the segmentation and measurement of suspicious objects in all imaging modalities, moving one step closer to delivering on a vision of precision medicine and personalized patient care.

— Arterys and DeepLook Medical have joined forces to offer physicians efficiency and remove subjectivity from their oncology workflow. DeepLook's FDA-cleared DL Precise™ automated segmentation tool has been added to the Arterys radiology platform. Precise measurements are crucial to accurately characterize tumors for cancer treatment plans, as well as to assess the tumor's growth rate over time or tumor shrinkage in response to therapy. This partnership created a one-click tool to automate the segmentation and measurement of suspicious objects in all imaging modalities, moving one step closer to delivering on a vision of precision medicine and personalized patient care. Amazon Web Services (AWS) — Arterys is working with AWS to launch Amazon HealthLake Imaging, a new HIPAA-eligible capability for storing, sharing, and analyzing medical images at petabyte scale, now available in preview. As an AWS Partner, Arterys is leveraging HealthLake Imaging to enhance performance and responsiveness across its applications, such as Lung AI, which helps physicians analyze and track lung nodules by automatically processing Lung CT scans which delivers improved speed, efficiency, and accuracy of diagnostic decisions. Arterys will demonstrate the use of HealthLake Imaging in the AWS booth (#6958) during RSNA.

— Arterys is working with AWS to launch Amazon HealthLake Imaging, a new HIPAA-eligible capability for storing, sharing, and analyzing medical images at petabyte scale, now available in preview. As an AWS Partner, Arterys is leveraging HealthLake Imaging to enhance performance and responsiveness across its applications, such as Lung AI, which helps physicians analyze and track lung nodules by automatically processing Lung CT scans which delivers improved speed, efficiency, and accuracy of diagnostic decisions. Arterys will demonstrate the use of HealthLake Imaging in the AWS booth (#6958) during RSNA. HealthLake Imaging enables access to medical imaging data with sub-second image retrieval latencies at scale powered by cloud-native APIs and applications from AWS Partners. Providers can realize the cost savings of transitioning to the cloud while preserving low latency performance, eliminating the burden of infrastructure management, and enabling AI/ML to drive increased value from imaging data with support from other services. This allows providers to focus resources on meeting the growing demands of clinical workflows and delivering high-quality patient care.

Arterys has been recently acquired by Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of AI. Launched in 2015, the company's platform helps enable physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and, in parallel, facilitates discovery, development, and delivery of optimal therapeutics to enable doctors to make data-driven treatment decisions, drug companies to make better drugs, and patients to live longer and healthier lives. Together, the two companies aim to better support physicians by providing the AI-enabled solutions necessary to optimize care.

To learn more about Arterys, visit www.arterys.com or meet them at Booth #4719 at RSNA 2022 in Chicago, Nov. 27-30, 2022.

About Arterys

Arterys, now a part of Tempus, received the first-ever FDA Clearance of a DL/AI Model (Arterys Cardiac AI Model) and was the first developer of an internet platform for medical imaging. Driven by a vision to create a world where clinical care is data-driven and intelligent, Arterys provides fast, accurate, and actionable medical imaging insights that empower physicians to make more informed treatment decisions and deliver better patient care. With a single and seamless integration, Arterys offers radiology departments a dedicated medical imaging platform with a comprehensive set of clinical AI workflow solutions — adding value across a wide range of specialties. Arterys' medical imaging platform, with industry-leading FDA-cleared medical imaging applications and AI, delivers customers a high return on investment, combined with a low cost to implement and manage. For more information on Arterys, please visit www.arterys.com.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of clinical and molecular data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and, in parallel, facilitates discovery, development, and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit www.tempus.com.

About InferVision

InferVision is a leading, global high-tech enterprise in medical artificial intelligence. Aiming to empower doctors with higher efficiency and benefit patients with better diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and lower cost, InferVision is using AI and deep learning technologies to develop multiple platforms, including an AI applications management platform, an AI data-mining research platform, and several AI clinical application platforms, as well as medical A.I. systems for quality control, health management, and scientific research. InferVision provides advanced, intelligent, and systematic services to payors, providers, and patients realizing "Advancing Technology, Inspiring Healthcare." For more information: https://us.infervision.com.

About DeepLook Medical

DeepLook Medical, Inc., a medical imaging software company, has pioneered shape-search technology to create tools that streamline radiologist workflow, ensure precision and scalability, improve patient care, and generate cost savings. DL Precise is FDA-cleared software that ensures instantaneous, consistent lesion segmentation and measurement in multiple imaging modalities — all with a single mouse click. It is a versatile utility, easily deployed across the treatment pathway — from image acquisition, through screening and diagnostic imaging, to monitoring and treatment. For more information, please visit www.deeplookmedical.com.

Contact Information:

Mollie Schane

Head of Marketing

mollie.schane@arterys.com

(650) 319-7230



