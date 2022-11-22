Flex Fleet Rental Expands Business Operations to Canada

Flex Fleet Rental announced today it will begin conducting business in Canada as Flex Fleet Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Fleet Rental announced today it will begin conducting business in Canada as Flex Fleet Canada. The company will provide the same services currently offered in the United States, which include convenient fleet rentals and delivery nationwide, removing the hassle of coordinating rentals.

"This expansion helps us to support our current customer base as well as open our services to companies needing to rent pick-up trucks to supplement their fleet and grow their business," said Brian Goldhardt, President and CEO of Flex Fleet Rental.

In order to support nationwide delivery, Flex Fleet Canada will operate out of the Ontario and Alberta provinces. Vehicles currently offered include ½-ton and ¾-ton pickup trucks, with plans to expand inventory in the future.

Learn more about Flex Fleet Canada rentals and services at https://flexfleetcanada.ca/.

About Flex Fleet Rental

Founded in 2013, Flex Fleet Rental offers 4x4 truck rentals to commercial operations and consumers across upper North America. Flex Fleet Rental delivers the right trucks at the right time and place, focuses on building strong customer relationships, and makes the truck rental process more efficient.

Contact Information:

Parker Spendlove

Chief Technology Officer

pspendlove@flexfleetrental.com

(801) 721-9607



