Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch

Values-based bank adds second Central Florida location, making sustainable banking even more accessible to the local community

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, today announces its second Central Florida location is now open at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, FL 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make deposits and withdrawals, access cash, open bank accounts and apply for loans. When the permanent branch completes construction in early 2024, the two full-time employees, Norelia and a universal banker, will move to the new, LEED Platinum building.



“My great grandfather built this building back in 1926 and just about everyone in my family worked there at some point. Now, it’s my turn, and I’m thrilled to give it a renewed purpose, bringing access to sustainable banking to my hometown,” Climate First Bank Founder and CEO Ken LaRoe said. “Opening my climate-focused bank in this building is truly a full-circle moment for me, both personally and professionally.”

“The Mount Dora location makes it easier for people to drop in to do simple banking transactions, and protect the environment while doing so,” Norelia, who will manage the day-to-day operations of the branch, said. “Scaling our reach in Central Florida and making eco-friendly finance a reality for more customers ties back to our ultimate mission of doing right by the planet.”

Since opening its flagship location in St. Petersburg, Fla. in June 2021, Climate First Bank has reached $272 million in assets, $216 million in loans and $218 million in deposits. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.