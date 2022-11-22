CNS Summit Releases Annual CNS Summit Innovation Index

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Released at the CNS Summit in Boca Raton, FL, the CNS Summit Innovation Index, developed in conjunction with IDEA Pharma, evaluates innovation in three dimensions:



Innovation in clinical development that can foster sustained, long-term growth through the use of new technologies and clinical trial optimization, including through remote patient monitoring and digitally-streamlined clinical trials

Commercial partnerships and operations, such as investing in next-generation infrastructure to optimize and realize manufacturing aspirations

Investment in digital technologies and partnerships including with academic institutes and using incubators and competitions to discover new avenues for growth at the earliest stages



Companies must have a strong balance between these ingredients. That was a key factor for the 2022 top trio of Roche, Bayer, and Pfizer. The scope of Roche’s commercial mHealth investments and high-tech infrastructure, as well as its multi-pronged foray into the digital realm, moved Roche up several rungs from last year to the top of the list.

Bayer’s intensive incubator approach and artificial intelligence and deep learning research earned it the number two spot on this year’s index. Pfizer, last year’s Innovation Index winner, ranked third this year by further growing digital innovation foundations. Other top-ranking firms, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and Merck KGaA traversed multiple avenues of resource innovation.

CNS Summit's Chief Curator and Chairman, Amir Kalali, said, "The CNS Summit has been at the forefront of recognizing digital and R&D innovation, and we're delighted to celebrate such strong leadership in these areas."

IDEA Pharma’s CEO, Mike Rea, added, “There’s an important distinction between invention and innovation – companies need to be great at both to bring great medicines to patients. This is an industry built on a thousand innovations, and it is important to recognize and celebrate those companies that can connect new possibilities to patient value."

