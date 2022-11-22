Madison Metals Announces DTC Eligibility Allowing for Electronic Settlement of Trades in the United States

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).



DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Madison shares in the United States. The Company’s shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol MMTLF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GREN” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “MMTLF.”

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. Using cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies, Madison Metals Inc. is positioned to move advanced uranium assets to market quickly.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

