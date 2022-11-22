Technology Association of Iowa Names VizyPay’s Austin Mac Nab CEO of the Year

Iowa-based member association recognizes Mac Nab and the Waukee fintech for growing Iowa’s tech industry, adding diversity to the payments industry and supporting small businesses

/EIN News/ -- WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading payment processing fintech VizyPay today announces CEO Austin Mac Nab was named Technology Association of Iowa ’s 2022 CEO of the Year at the annual Prometheus Awards . The awards, judged by a panel of distinguished leaders, unite innovators and leaders from technology, business, education and government organizations across Iowa to celebrate the year's most momentous achievements.



Dedicated to disrupting the payments industry from within while providing simple yet powerful solutions to mom-and-pop shops across rural America, Mac Nab works tirelessly to remove common pain points and give entrepreneurs the tools needed to succeed. Inspired by his hardworking mother, Mac Nab committed as much time as possible to help provide for his family. Beginning at a young age, Mac Nab mowed lawns, sold eggrolls, candy and more – teaching him sales skills and work ethic that would ultimately guide him to success. After spending a decade working as a top salesperson for a large credit card processing company, Mac Nab witnessed small business owners being forced to use payments technologies not well-suited to them or their businesses and felt it was time for change. Together with Managing Partner Frank Pagano, Mac Nab and the founding team invested $197,000 of their own money to form VizyPay in 2017. Since then, the company amassed over 12,000 merchants across all 50 states and has grown to 89 employees and more than 600 sales partners – all while remaining entirely owner-funded.

As CEO, Mac Nab ensures every action VizyPay takes falls into its three core values of culture, transparency and being the voice of small business, resulting in numerous award recognitions for company growth, welcoming company culture and powerful, transparent services. The company’s award-winning payments technology empowers entrepreneurs to save money on unnecessary fees and invest back into their business. VizyPay's radical transparency continues to disrupt the industry from the inside by maintaining a workforce 95% from outside the payments space, 50% minorities and 25% women. For his efforts, Mac Nab was also recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland finalist and included in Electronic Transactions Association’s 2022 40 Under 40 class .

“I’ve been in the payments business for my entire adult life and watched small businesses get left behind by larger companies time and time again. Our technology gives people across rural America the opportunity to play on the same field as businesses located in large metro cities without having to pay for overcomplicated services,” said Mac Nab. “This award proves you don’t need to be in Silicon Valley to succeed in technology. My goal is to keep Iowa’s homegrown talent in the state and attract hardworking individuals to build a tech hub in the Midwest.”

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)

Founded in 1997, The Technology Association of Iowa is a statewide, member-based organization focused on building and uniting Iowa's technology community. TAI advances the tech industry through engaging programming, premier events, talent development, driving public policy, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion to lead Iowa forward.