Shift to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
*A live presentation will be webcast at 3:10pm PT at investors.shift.com.

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group
IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

press@shift.com

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.

 


