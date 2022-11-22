Apollo to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:40 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. For those unable to watch the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

