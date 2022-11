Innovazione centrata sul cliente: ecco come CNH Industrial sta plasmando il futuro dell'agricoltura

Analyzing data at the Raven Innovation Campus, South Dakota, U.S.A., helping to advance farming through innovation.

Analyzing data at the Raven Innovation Campus, South Dakota, U.S.A., helping to advance farming through innovation.

Breaking new ground with Raven, South Dakota, U.S.A.

Breaking new ground with Raven, South Dakota, U.S.A.

Testing our products at the Raven Innovation Campus, South Dakota, U.S.A.