CryptoDATA Tech wird Mehrheits- und strategischer Anteilseigner des RNF MotoGP Teams

CryptoDATA Tech becomes RNF MotoGP Team majority and strategic shareholder

RNF Racing Ltd. is pleased to announce a new majority shareholder with CryptoDATA Tech, a blockchain-applied technologies pioneer and developer of hardware and software cybersecurity solutions. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone and a beginning of a new era for the fifteen months old RNF MotoGP team.*Ovidiu Toma - CEO CryptoDATA Tech (left), Carmelo Ezpeleta - CEO Dorna Sports (left-center), Razlan Razali - Team Principal RNF MotoGP Team (right-center), Bogdan Mărunțiș - Global Strategy CryptoDATA Tech (right).