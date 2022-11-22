Submit Release
Customer-centric innovation – How CNH Industrial is shaping the future of agriculture  

/EIN News/ -- Watch the latest video on cnhindustrial.com

London, November 22, 2022

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S.A. is the location of CNH Industrial’s main innovation hub and headquarters for its Raven Brand.

This video goes behind-the-scenes at the Brand’s impressive HQ and at its R&D campus a few miles north, documenting the process of how we develop new technologies. “Here we collaborate with and listen to our customers to help advance farming through innovation,” says Erin Rinehart, Director of Strategic Marketing, Raven. Customer input and feedback accelerate the development cycle.

We meet some of the passionate Raven employees and their customers, and see new products being tested as well as data gathered, processed, and analyzed. Raven is breaking new ground in digital agriculture, precision technology and autonomous systems and putting innovation to work.

Watch here: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

