WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones

The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

 

The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.

 

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.​

