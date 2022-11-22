Three Sixty Solar Connects with First Nations & Métis Communities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Fire Horse Marketing Inc. (“Fire Horse”) an organization of business development specialists with extensive roots and experience working with First Nations and Métis communities in Canada.



Fire Horse, based near Edmonton, Alberta brings relationships with more than a dozen First Nations and Métis communities including the Osoyoos Indian Band, Métis Local 1935 Region 1 Métis Nation Alberta, Fort McKay First Nation, and many more. Fire Horse is committed to assisting Three Sixty Solar with critical assistance for the completion of negotiations with the First Nations of Canada in alignment with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples corporate responsibility compliance.

As Three Sixty Solar continues to build momentum across the nation, key factors regarding land use and provision of clean energy services to urban, rural, and remote communities require positive relations with First Nation communities and as such, the Company has committed to a program of proactive partnership and inclusion. To that end, Fire Horse has already engaged with more than 8 communities on behalf of Three Sixty, exploring project opportunities to deploy Three Sixty’s vertical solar tower technology.

“Fire Horse is excited by the design, utility and reliability of the Three Sixty Solar technology and suite of utility innovations. We believe they will improve the landscape of renewable energy to achieve benchmark power output, power density and mixed utility needs,” states Richard Saari, COO of Fire Horse.

“We expect this technology will complement and keep pace with the hydrocarbon, nuclear and hydro power generation technologies that to-date have been the lifeblood of our modern way of life.” Mr. Saari continues, “Three Sixty Solar will enhance remote community power, telecommunications, and the overall robustness of distributed energy storage systems, all to reliably support our utilities, infrastructure, and transmission networks. Going green and harnessing the power of the Four Directions and of Mother Earth are a responsible and fundamental goal of all First Nations Peoples and all civilizations. We are excited to be a catalyst to help enable the process.”

Brian Roth, CEO of Three Sixty Solar adds, “I’m delighted to have Fire Horse and their extensive network of Chief, Council, Community, and Government involvement to ensure commercial ties between the Métis Nations and First Nations. I believe that Fire Horse will aid us in establishing a path of renewable, clean energy direction, community support, and economic benefit for decades to come. Partnering with Fire Horse is a critical step to ensure that opportunities with the First Nations can be a substantive part of our stated goal to install a minimum of 500 MW of power in the next five years.”

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

