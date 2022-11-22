Submit Release
Shockwave Medical to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 1, 2022.

Shockwave management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
dkaster@shockwavemedical.com


