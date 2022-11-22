BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC:PK BLFE) is Pleased to Announce Its Q1 2023 Slated Release of Its Copper-Infused Fabric Pot Prototype

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON NV, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MFusion infuses copper metal ions directly into every sub-bundle of fabric, allowing for 100% copper coverage. The majority of copper textile products currently in the marketplace offer as little as 5% copper coverage.

The Company’s first copper-infused prototype will leverage the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses. Copper ions are proven pathogen killers and have antimicrobial prevention abilities.

Additionally, these pots will promote healthier plant growth by providing minute amounts of copper leakage over time directly into the growing medium, resulting in healthier plants with larger yields. Plants grown without proper copper in the growing medium result in the plants being copper-deficient and less bountiful harvests.

The BioLife fabric pot prototype has been in development for over a year, with the stated goal of providing a new alternative to gardening consumers who wish to grow plants with environmentally sustainable plant pots instead of the industry’s current offerings which include plastic pots, terra cotta pots, glazed ceramic pots.

The fabric pot is a relatively new product in the gardening plant pot industry, with the first fabric pots being created in 1980. This product has grown slowly but steadily in market share since that time, as more and more gardeners discover the benefits of fabric pots. Fabric pots are especially popular with cannabis cultivators.

BioLife will look to continue to bring new, cutting-edge technology designed to disrupt the gardening industry. The $2.4 billion US home and garden industry has recently shown substantial growth, with gardening activity having surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising interest in home gardening, particularly the growing of vegetables, has also been one of the catalysts towards the recent surge.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. It’s core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technologies. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US & Canada: 1 (833) 919-1037

