CytoDyn to Host R&D Update on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that it will host a virtual R&D Update on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



During this event, Company management and members of its Scientific Advisory Board will provide an overview and update on the Company's R&D and clinical development strategy and activities.

CytoDyn's R&D Update will include the following:

Cyrus Arman, Ph.D., President, will provide an overview of the Company's current and future R&D and clinical development strategy and activities.





Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., the current Director of the Houston Liver Institute and former founding Director of the Fatty Liver Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He has conducted over 40 investigational clinical studies and published over 180 papers on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). He will present the potential role of leronlimab in treating NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.





Stefan Glück, M.D., Ph.D., is the former Sylvester Professor at the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami at Florida and has been a Principal Investigator for over 37 breast cancer clinical studies. He has also served in roles for Regeneron and Celgene, focusing on immuno-oncology in solid tumors and acquiring early assets. He will discuss the potential role of leronlimab in the tumor microenvironment.





Jonah Sacha, Ph.D., is currently Professor at the Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute and Oregon National Primate Research Center, both of Oregon Health & Science University, where he conducts research on infectious diseases. He has published over 85 peer-reviewed research articles and has been awarded 10 patents. Dr. Sacha will share the latest research developments with regard to leronlimab and HIV cure.



Access to the event will be available at the Company's website in the "Investors" section. A replay will be archived on the Company's website following the live presentation.

Virtual R&D Update Webcast Access Information

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jrd4LizJ

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until January 7, 2023.



About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. CytoDyn is studying leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates" and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include statements about leronlimab, its ability to provide positive health outcomes, the Company's ability to develop a successful operating strategy and thereby create shareholder value, the possible results of clinical trials, studies or other programs or ability to continue those programs, the ability to obtain regulatory approval for commercial sales, and the market for actual commercial sales. The Company's forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and actual results could vary materially from those contained in or expressed by such statements due to risks and uncertainties including: (i) the regulatory determinations of leronlimab’s safety and effectiveness to treat the diseases and conditions for which we are studying the product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and various drug regulatory agencies in other countries; (ii) the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; (iii) the Company’s ability to meet its debt and other payment obligations; (iv) the Company’s ability to retain other key employees; (v) the Company’s ability to enter into partnership or licensing arrangements with third-parties; (vi) the timely and sufficient development, through internal resources or third-party consultants, of analyses of the data generated from the Company’s clinical trials required by the FDA or other regulatory agencies in connection with applications for approval of the Company’s drug product; (vii) the Company’s ability to achieve approval of a marketable product; (viii) the design, implementation and conduct of the Company’s clinical trials; (ix) the results of the Company’s clinical trials, including the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results; (x) the market for, and marketability of, any product that is approved; (xi) the existence or development of vaccines, drugs, or other treatments that are viewed by medical professionals or patients as superior to the Company’s products; (xii) regulatory initiatives, compliance with governmental regulations and the regulatory approval process; (xiii) legal proceedings, investigations or inquiries affecting the Company or its products; (xiv) general economic and business conditions; (xv) changes in foreign, political, and social conditions; (xvi) stockholder actions or proposals with regard to the Company, its management, or its board of directors; and (xvii) various other matters, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

