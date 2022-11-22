Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,488 in the last 365 days.

Ecobot Extends Integration With Popular GNSS Systems

Construction software Ecobot expands integrations to include GNSS systems from Trimble, Leica Geosystems, and more

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot, the only workflow-first digital platform for pre-construction environmental permitting, today announced compatibility with additional GNSS devices, further expanding integration with customers' preferred geospatial systems. The newest additions to Ecobot's array of compatible devices are Leica Zeno FLX100 plus, Trimble Catalyst, and Bad Elf.

Built from within the agricultural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, Ecobot has continually evolved alongside the expressed needs of thousands of customers who have used the platform to generate over 80,000 environmental regulatory reports. 

"Ecobot works with the tools the industry already knows and relies on. It fits seamlessly into the workflow because it's built around it," says Emmet McGovern, Ecobot founding engineer and VP of engineering. "We've designed Ecobot to give customers the flexibility to use the system of their choice."

Using Ecobot alongside compatible systems, customers are able to conduct maximally efficient, accurate, and geospatially-smart field data, which stakeholders can leverage in a variety of contexts in addition to pre-construction permitting. For example, with Ecobot's Esri ArcGIS Online and Enterprise integration, customers are able to export Shapefiles to their GIS team's Esri account from within Ecobot Manager. 

Ecobot is now compatible with GNSS systems from:

About Ecobot: Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that supports efficiency throughout the construction lifecycle by optimizing data collection and management for environmental permits, and enables customers to utilize data in a variety of contexts. Ecobot helps customers deliver data consistency across a distributed workforce, and enables them to leverage field data for improvements to the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

Contact Information:
Zoe Kovacs
Communications Associate, Ecobot
zoek@ecobotapp.com
610-551-4963

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Ecobot Extends Integration With Popular GNSS Systems

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.