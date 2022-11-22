Ecobot Extends Integration With Popular GNSS Systems

Construction software Ecobot expands integrations to include GNSS systems from Trimble, Leica Geosystems, and more

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot, the only workflow-first digital platform for pre-construction environmental permitting, today announced compatibility with additional GNSS devices, further expanding integration with customers' preferred geospatial systems. The newest additions to Ecobot's array of compatible devices are Leica Zeno FLX100 plus, Trimble Catalyst, and Bad Elf.

Built from within the agricultural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, Ecobot has continually evolved alongside the expressed needs of thousands of customers who have used the platform to generate over 80,000 environmental regulatory reports.

"Ecobot works with the tools the industry already knows and relies on. It fits seamlessly into the workflow because it's built around it," says Emmet McGovern, Ecobot founding engineer and VP of engineering. "We've designed Ecobot to give customers the flexibility to use the system of their choice."

Using Ecobot alongside compatible systems, customers are able to conduct maximally efficient, accurate, and geospatially-smart field data, which stakeholders can leverage in a variety of contexts in addition to pre-construction permitting. For example, with Ecobot's Esri ArcGIS Online and Enterprise integration, customers are able to export Shapefiles to their GIS team's Esri account from within Ecobot Manager.

Ecobot is now compatible with GNSS systems from:

Trimble Geospatial

Eos GNSS

Juniper Systems

SXblue

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Bad Elf

About Ecobot: Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that supports efficiency throughout the construction lifecycle by optimizing data collection and management for environmental permits, and enables customers to utilize data in a variety of contexts. Ecobot helps customers deliver data consistency across a distributed workforce, and enables them to leverage field data for improvements to the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

