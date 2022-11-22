Submit Release
BigCommerce Expands Partnership with Bridgeline to Power New Multi-Storefront Site Search Connector

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that its AI-powered site search, HawkSearch, is now available for Multi-Storefront users on the BigCommerce platform.

BigCommerce has expanded the availability of Bridgeline’s HawkSearch connector to their Multi-Storefront users, including leading brands such as Ted Baker, Vanity Group, and Airofit B2B. BigCommerce sites powered by HawkSearch can index product catalog data, build personalized recommendations, and offer data quality enhancement across their multiple online storefronts.

BigCommerce's Multi-Storefront feature allows users to manage multiple eCommerce sites simultaneously. BigCommerce users can select their specific storefront and configure their HawkSearch settings. Additionally, HawkSearch recognizes the storefront assignment for product data, meaning that if a site visitor searches for a product on storefront #1, no products from storefront #2 would appear. All storefront data will be kept organized but separate.

Bridgeline and BigCommerce have built a mutual partnership, with Bridgeline's site search solution, HawkSearch, working to provide value to the BigCommerce platform. HawkSearch services multiple BigCommerce users, including Berlin Packaging, Face-to-Face Games, and United Aqua Group.

"HawkSearch is continuing to provide value with its powerful data indexing capabilities," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We are proud to advance with the BigCommerce platform and aid their users in their site optimization strategies."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.  

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

