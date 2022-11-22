Qlik Supports Fujitsu with Cloud Analytics for Data-Driven Management Strategy

Qlik Analysis Enables Fujitsu to Get Insights from Data and Move to A Predictive Management Approach

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced Fujitsu has implemented Qlik to accelerate its data transformation processes and enable data-driven business operations across the entire organization.



Fujitsu, one of Japan's leading technology companies, is strengthening its data management capabilities by implementing a standardized approach to the management, collection, and use of data as part of its purpose to ‘make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.’

Fujitsu has deployed Qlik to 40,000 of its users, comprising approximately 33% of the company’s 120,000 employees worldwide. This is enabling an environment where employees can quickly gain insight from data and foster a data-driven culture throughout the organization. Additionally, Qlik will support Fujitsu in expanding these capabilities to enable real-time data integration.

Fujitsu seeks to augment its data and analytics transformation strategy, enabling active intelligence using the results and know-how it has gained in infrastructure development, internal culture change, and human resource development to achieve real-time data-driven management.

“We have established a ‘Data Analytics Center’ to lead data-driven management throughout the Fujitsu Group and to promote the ‘OneData’ program as a platform to advocate data utilization,” said Yuzuru Fukuda, CIO and Deputy CDXO of Fujitsu. “The direction and future potential of active intelligence realized by Qlik is in line with our measures to strengthen data-driven management, and we highly recommend Qlik.”

Hiroshi Imai, Country Manager for Qlik Japan, considers this implementation to be only the beginning of Fujitsu's efforts to strengthen its data strategy with Qlik, saying, “We're delighted that Fujitsu’s use of Qlik to achieve a state of continuous intelligence from real-time up-to-date information supports its data-driven management needs. Qlik will continue to support Fujitsu with the latest solutions to advance the company’s integrated data strategy.”

