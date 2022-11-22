IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Vision Energy Corp.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Energy Corp. (OTCQB: VIHDD), a forward-looking energy company developing carbon reduced solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Vision Energy is leveraging its team’s proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company is pursuing reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with maximized yield, with projects designed to exploit existing gas and power infrastructure, to integrate and facilitate import and/or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

The company believes that hydrogen and liquid carriers of hydrogen are the most reliable alternatives to fossil fuels. Hydrogen is anticipated by many energy analysts to become more widely competitive as an alternative mobile energy source as early as 2030, as economies of scale drive down costs.

"In Northwestern Europe, Vision Energy's initial target market, demand for green hydrogen produced by renewable energy is growing rapidly," states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. "We're excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it advances development of its Green Energy Hub in the Netherlands – positioned as the first terminal in Europe focused on green and low-carbon energy products – while eyeing a total addressable market that's on course to hit €10 billion by 2050."

About Vision Energy Corp.

Vision Energy Corp. is an integrated energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.visionenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

