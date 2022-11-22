Submit Release
Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market 2023-2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Growth US$ 16580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) estimated at US$ 9011 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 16580 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

  • Altura Associates, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited
  • Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)
  • Solatube International, Inc.
  • SunPower Corporation
  • Kingspan Group plc
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • General Electric (GE)
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Schneider Electric
  • CertainTeed
  • Siemens AG

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Lighting
  • Walls & Roofs
  • HVAC Systems
  • Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Commercial
  • Residential

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

