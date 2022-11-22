Award-Winning Island Company Rum Creates New Genre With Re-Launch Of It’s ‘Luxury Rum™’

Island Company Rum

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Company Rum, the award-winning blonde rum, originally launched in 2018 has re-emerged as the world’s first ‘Luxury Rum™’, after a pause during the pandemic. The brand is better positioned after a corporate restructuring and refinancing, but maintains its original, ‘Simply The Smoothest™’ recipe that previously catapulted the brand across the nation and the Caribbean. Gluten-free, with no carbs and zero-sugar, Island Company is 5X distilled in Trinidad with only 60 calories per ounce. “It is a true Luxury Rum™ with an island authentic luxury heritage, born out of the Island Company lifestyle brand which for over 15 years served more luxury resort properties across the tropics than any other” says Spencer Antle Island Company’s Creative Director and Founder and the rum’s designer.

“This is a completely new and different genre of ultra-premium rum, with a unique taste that is changing how people think about rum. Buyers ask us who our competition is and we tell them that it’s really competing with high-end tequilas and vodkas. These have been the spirits for people looking for healthier, low calorie, great tasting expressions. We aren’t about years in a barrel, or that dark, heavy taste which has historically put-off the female consumer. We believe we have created the best tasting, smoothest rum out there with no burn. Nobody ever orders a rum & soda, yet they do with us. The phrase from women; ‘I don’t drink rum, but I’d drink this’ is very commonplace with ICR.” Antle explains.

Island Company verified their distinctive taste and packaging design by winning over a dozen top awards across the world, some of which include; Double Gold at the SIP Awards, Best Gold Rum at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Best Rum at the New York Spirits Competition, Best Taste and Design at the World Rum Awards, Best Packaging at the World Beverage Competition and Best Gold Rum for 3 years in a row at the Caribbean Rum Awards.

The brand spent the last 12 months restructuring strong supply chain routes, financing, merchandise design and setting up distribution in California, Florida, New York and New Jersey. Island Company reopened its relationship with Total Wine for presence across all of Florida and is reopening its luxury resort market and key off-premise retailers in high-end locales. An online relationship has been created with Speakeasy Co to sell directly from its website, and relationships with Drizly, Flaviar and Caskers are in place to deliver direct to consumers across the USA.

The coming year will continue Island Company’s rapid growth with further expansion into key US markets, additional DTC focus, as well a return to distribution in exclusive international destinations and new partnerships underway in cruise retail and duty-free markets.

For More Information: www.islandcompanyrum.com