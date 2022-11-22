Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,482 in the last 365 days.

Toyan Launches Xpower-V8: A Fully Functional 4-Stroke, 8-Cylinder Model Engine Building Kit

/EIN News/ -- LEWES, Del., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the expert machinists and engineers at Toyan announced the launch of Xpower-V8: a fully functional 1:10 scale 4-stroke, 8-cylinder model engine building kit. This incredibly detailed methanol engine kit lets anyone build a working engine for a vivid display model or to power any 1:10 scale RC vehicles. This highly detailed working model features more than 100 highly detailed pieces that fit together to form a fully functional V8 engine. Xpower-V8 is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/377424711/the-coolest-kickstarter-project-you-will-love.

Toyan Xpower-V8 is the world's first 1:10 scale fully functional V8 engine model, with detailed components, powerful output, and fully functional components. This highly accurate working V8 engine is powered by methanol and virtually identical to a real engine in every way. The Xpower-V8 kit allows anyone to build a working 4-stroke, 8-cylinder methanol engine for educational purposes or to power RC cars, trucks, and more. Essential components are made with precision CNC-engineered, high-quality aluminum and work together in perfect unison to make the engine come to life.

"We released our first-generation engine, the 2-cylinder Xpower model one year ago and were thrilled that so many backers loved it as much as we did. Almost immediately, we began thinking about the idea of creating a V8 engine model with even more detail and power. Our latest engine kit, the Xpower-V8, is even more advanced, with accurately machined pieces that can be assembled and disassembled over and over again to learn about the fascinating world of mechanics or to add roaring V8 power to RC vehicles. Building functional models is a great way to stimulate creativity in kids and makes the perfect hobby for families," said Toyan CEO Leo Li.

Toyan Xpower-V8 100% replicates a real working engine, including integrated exhaust pipes, high torque starter motor, air filter, dual carburetors, gear pump, valve covers, and more. This high-performance engine kit runs at up to 12,500 RMPs, weighs only 2.05kg, and has a built-in water cooling system. With its lightweight design, Xpower-V8 can boost RC models with a powerful output of 4.35ps.

Designed as a DIY kit, the Toyan Xpower-V8 includes every component required to assemble the engine as a highly detailed working model. It's a great way for anyone, even youngsters, to learn about engines and no prior model building experience is necessary.

Xpower-V8: a fully functional 4-stroke, 8-cylinder model engine building kit is the perfect way to add power and function to RC vehicles and is a hands-on experience to explore the fascinating world of mechanical engineering in an immersive, creative way. Xpower-V8 is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more, visit the Kickstarter campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/377424711/the-coolest-kickstarter-project-you-will-love.

Contact Information:
Leo Li
CEO
hello@toyanengine.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Toyan

Featured Image for Toyan

You just read:

Toyan Launches Xpower-V8: A Fully Functional 4-Stroke, 8-Cylinder Model Engine Building Kit

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.