IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Patrick Horgan, CEO of CubCrafters Inc.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Patrick Horgan, President and CEO of CubCrafters Inc., a growing OEM aircraft manufacturer that is conducting its first stock offering through Regulation A.

Horgan provided an introduction to CubCrafters, discussed the company’s best-in-class backcountry aircraft, and provided a preview of an exciting future as the company raises capital for its expansion to keep up with demand in the backcountry aircraft market segment.

“Increasing manufacturing to reduce our order back log is key,” Horgan said. “We have plans to expand internationally, and one of the other key focuses for the use of proceeds is improving our services and support structure.”

“CubCrafters is the preeminent builder of adventure airplanes. We build advanced versions of the Super Cub using current-day technology. It’s a utilitarian-type airplane that can access backcountry areas without the need for runways,” Horgan said. “It’s high performance, with the latest technology, engines and avionics. It’s an airplane that can be used commercially, as well as just for a lot of fun.”

CubCrafters is currently accepting investment as part of a Regulation A offering. For more information, visit the company’s profile on Manhattan Street Capital, where you’ll find information about the company’s growth and future development to fulfill its multi-year order backlog.

Horgan then discussed his background in the aviation industry and what attracted him to CubCrafters.

“Flying has been a bug since I was a young boy. I grew up west of Chicago, and I was in the flight path for both Midway Airport and O’Hare. I used to watch these big metal things in the air and made a decision very early in my life that it was something I wanted to pursue,” he continued. “I found a way to do that. I actually had a pilot’s license when I was 15, before I had a driver’s license. I even built an experimental airplane in the garage in high school. I went on to become an aeronautical engineer to start off my professional career. Flying is something that’s been a part of me since the beginning.

“CubCrafters has always been a brand of total quality. The founder, Jim Richmond, was an amazing man who I met close to 30 years ago. I was the general manager of another aircraft OEM, but I retained my meeting with Jim as something that was special. I followed the company, and, when CubCrafters was moving to a new level and certifying some new airplanes, Jim and I connected. It was really a good match to the skillset and talent that I’ve been blessed to be able to serve with. It’s a good place for me to be. I love the product; I love the people. … The adventure is not just in the product; it’s in the company and the people, as well.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Patrick Horgan, President and CEO of CubCrafters Inc., to learn more about the company’s ongoing Regulation A offering and how it intends to leverage the opportunity to promote accelerated growth and innovation.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Cub Crafters Inc.

Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures experimental, LSA and Part 23 certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines and breathtaking performance. The company’s flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and it substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range and larger payload. The key to CubCrafters’ success is its ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CubCrafters.com.

