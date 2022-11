Pan American Energy Announces Notice of Intent to Conduct Exploration Drilling at the Horizon Lithium Project (Phase 1)

Pan American Energy advances Phase 1 drill program permitting, targeting 19 lithium prospecting core holes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted a Notice of Intent (“NOI”) to the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), Tonopah Field Office for exploration drilling at its 17,334 acres Horizon Lithium Project. The Company proposes nineteen (19) lithium prospecting core holes with associated access on federal surface and mineral, under the management of the BLM – Tonopah Field Office, approximately 7.4 miles west of Tonopah, Esmeralda County, Nevada.



“After completing the desktop study and analysis of surrounding operators’ drilling techniques, spacing, depths, and strategies, RESPEC, a global engineering and design company, has recommended a phase one drill program that offers robust property coverage, at depth,” stated Pan American’s CEO Jason Latkowcer. “We believe the proposed drilling program submitted to the BLM gives us the best chance of success in identifying and better understanding the potential anomalous lithium-bearing claystone mineralization across the property. We are fortunate to be able to learn from our peers and apply those learnings to our exploration strategy. Adjacent property drilling has showcased very shallow overburden with anomalous high lithium concentration at greater depths. Our program has been designed to drill up to 1000 ft depth. Using in-field modern analysis tools for lithium monitoring from drill cores, we will be able to make decisions quickly to maximize the ROI on our program.”

There is an estimated surface disturbance of 3.51 acres for overland use of 8,932 feet of access (12-foot wide) and nineteen core hole sites (60 feet by 40 feet) with 10-foot square by 4-foot-deep sump. In accordance with applicable BLM and Nevada Division of Minerals (Division) regulations, Pan American Energy is submitting this Horizon Lithium Project (Phase 1) Exploration Project notice of intent to conduct exploration that upon implementation is designed to further quantify the existence of a valuable lithium deposit within the prospect area.

Activities are anticipated to be complete within three months and include drilling, coring, core analysis, plugging. Following core hole plugging, incidental surface reclamation will begin as soon as weather permits.





Figure 1 - Drill Hole Locations





Figure 2 - Drill Hole Locations 2

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

