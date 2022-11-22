SMX Announces Cloud Leadership Team Expansion to Support Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, today announced several new additions to its cloud leadership team that strategically positions the company for long-term growth.



John Sankovich, President of SMX Cloud Solutions commented, “As we continue to grow the Cloud Solutions business unit, I am excited to have these industry-leading executives on our leadership team. We look forward to harnessing their strategic expertise and vision to continue to exceed the needs of our customers.”

These strategic hires will advance SMX’s growth strategy as it launches new models focused on delivering outcome-based solutions to its clients:

Myles Anderson joined SMX as Vice President for the Commercial Cloud division. Myles comes to SMX with nearly 20 years of experience building services organizations, spanning both the public and commercial sectors. Prior to joining SMX, he ran the Americas Professional Services organization for Rackspace following their acquisition of Onica. He was responsible for growing the Professional Services business to support 400% revenue growth in less than two years. Myles has a passion for helping organizations leverage the cloud to deliver business and mission outcomes and enjoys seeing the positive impact of technology on consumers, constituents, and employees alike.

Becky John joined SMX in a newly created position as Vice President of Business Development and Growth Strategy for the Cloud business unit. She is a recognized growth leader in the Federal space with over 14 years of experience. Previously, Becky worked for ECS, as the Vice President of Capture, before being promoted to the Vice President of Business Development. During her time there, she oversaw strategic growth efforts for the federal civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors. She focused on bringing leaders together from across the enterprise to create outcome-based solutions built on an understanding of customer needs. Becky joined SMX to focus on building the Cloud business, including strategic accounts and growth resources aligned to SMX core business objectives.

Jason Layman joined SMX as Vice President for the Defense & National Security Cloud division. He joins SMX with nearly 20 years of experience driving actionable and innovative organic and inorganic growth within global aerospace, defense, and public sector industries. Prior to SMX, Jason was a Managing Director at Accenture Federal Services, as the Federal Technology Advisory Practice Lead where he led IT modernization, cyber security, and digital transformation efforts. During his time at Accenture, he drove growth in Cyber through inorganic growth as well as large scale delivery in the Energy Sector. Jason is passionate about supporting client journeys as they leverage new technology and service capabilities to achieve actionable and measurable mission impact.

