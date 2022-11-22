NV5 Awarded $9 Million NOAA Contract to Support Shoreline Mapping in Maine

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $9 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Geodetic Survey to provide topobathymetric lidar, 4-band imagery, and mapping of the Maine shoreline.



Under the two-year contract, NV5 will deliver accurate and consistent measurement of the shoreline to support marine navigation safety, nautical charting, marine debris surveys, and marine resource management assessments. Geospatial data for the project will be obtained through topobathymetric lidar collection and processing and 4-band imagery of 3,115 sq miles of coastal Maine to provide views of both the shoreline and shallow water coastal area.

“We are pleased to continue our work with NOAA to support the accurate measurement of the nation’s shoreline,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Our innovative work with topobathymetric lidar has made shoreline data acquisition possible in some of the most difficult coastal terrains and will support the work of marine industries and multiple government organizations.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



