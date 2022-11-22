Submit Release
Solid Biosciences to Participate at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder of Solid, Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of AavantiBio, and Carl Morris, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Solid, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our gene therapy candidate SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:
David Carey
FINN Partners
212-867-1768
David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
FINN Partners
917-497-2867
Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com


