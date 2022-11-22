Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,523 in the last 365 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference being held virtually November 29 – December 1, 2022.

Details of the Crinetics fireside chat are as follows:

Date & Time:   November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET)
Moderator:   Josh Schimmer, Research Analyst, Evercore ISI
Webcast Link:   https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/crnx/2391810

 

The presentation may be accessed from the Evercore ISI platform or from the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

In addition, if you are interested in arranging a virtual 1×1 meeting with members of the Crinetics management team, please contact your bank/conference representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, and for CNR04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@crinetics.com 
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 
(212)-915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
asherwood@scientapr.com
(312) 238-8957


Primary Logo

You just read:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.