Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (November 29 – December 1, Virtual)

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 8:50 – 9:10 AM EST

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29

Bank of America SMID Cap Conference (December 7 – 8, Virtual)

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 11:25 – 11:55 AM EST

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa

An archived replay of the events will be available until February 2023, following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

