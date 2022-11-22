Replimune to Host Virtual Investor Event on December 7, 2022

Event to begin at 8:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members of its executive team will host an investor event to provide a data update that will include preliminary data from the six-month follow-up of the first 75 patients enrolled in the IGNYTE clinical trial cohort of RP1 combined with Opdivo® in anti-PD1 failed melanoma. Additionally, the company will review the commercial opportunity in skin cancer with RP1. The Company will also provide an update on its RP2 and RP3 program.



The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The webcast and slides will be accessible live under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.replimune.com or by clicking here. A replay of the event will be available on Replimune’s website.

Opdivo® (nivolumab) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform has a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

